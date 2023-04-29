Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative at risk of losing funding

Weatherization providers are concerned about losing funding as Governor Glenn Youngkin continues to push for Virginia to leave RGGI.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Weatherization providers are concerned about losing funding as Governor Glenn Youngkin continues to push for Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

“I’m a weatherization provider, and the Department of Housing and Community Development is one of our strongest partners,” CHP Energy Solutions Senior Director Chase Counts said.

CHP manages thousands of affordable housing units, and Counts says that if the state were to leave RGGI, the Weatherization Deferral Program would be directly impacted.

“We have a housing crisis, and a lot of homes had deferred maintenance and we can’t work on homes to make them energy efficient. There’s outstanding repairs needed before we do so safely are affected,” Counts said. “That pot of funds really unlocks a lot of households potential to then participate in our federal or state or utility sponsored weatherization programs.”

Piedmont Housing Alliance President Sunshine Mathon says that the funding RGGI provides is irreplaceable.

“The funding that has come through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has been crucial to enabling us to cover that increased costs we’ve seen from cost escalations, as well as interest rates increases that have impacted our ability to make these projects real,” Mathon said. “Pulling out of RGGI would be a huge mistake, and fundamentally, it would negatively impact the future of affordable housing options with energy efficiency for low income housing, low income households across the Commonwealth.”

NBC29 reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment but did not hear back.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan at Metro Richmond Zoo learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper

Latest News

Hospice of the Piedmont hosts youth grief camp
Hospice of the Piedmont hosts youth grief camp
Behind the scenes at the Foxfield 2023 spring races
Behind the scenes at the Foxfield 2023 spring races
Students compete in the 12th annual Girls Excelling in Math Tournament
Students compete in the 12th annual Girls Excelling in Math Tournament
The second annual Donald Wallace Jones Scholarship brunch
The second annual Donald Wallace Jones Scholarship brunch