More rain and storms soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday was the wettest day in much of central Virginia since last December 22nd! Many communities received 1 to 3.5 inches of rainfall. A temporary break with dry conditions on this Saturday.

A new wet weather system will arrive late tonight into Sunday morning with showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storm possible, mainly south and east of Charlottesville. Localized damaging winds, hail and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain totals will range from a half inch to an inch and a half Sunday for most areas. Localized flooding possible in the heavier, more persistent downpours.

Expect a cooler and drier start to May.

Saturday: Partly sunny, milder with highs in the 70s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: A dry evening. Showers and thunder late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Showers exit. Drying and cooling overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Breezy and cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler than average. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High near 70 degrees. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Rain showers. High 70 degrees.

