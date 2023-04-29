Hospice of the Piedmont hosts youth grief camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 30 children gathered for the Journey Grief Camp at Triple C Camp in Albemarle County.

Hospice of the Piedmonet organizes the event annually to help grieving children connect with each other.

“These camps are fantastic way to get a big group of kids together and see all age groups dealing with with losses,” Kids Grief and Healing Manager Kacie Karafa said.”Teens especially really get support from their peers. And at school, they may not feel like there’s anybody there they can talk to. So at these grief camps, they are in a situation where they can meet with other teens who’ve also had a loss who get it.”

The children all share in the experience of having lost a loved one.

“The camp is something that is really helpful if you’re going through a tough time. I like it myself, because it lets me open up and talk about stuff that I don’t really like to talk about,” Lexie Doyle said. “It makes it different and special, because people are all going through different things at different times. And it’s just, you got to understand, that’s a special type of thing.”

Hospice of the Piedmont will host another Journey Grief Camp session in May. More information is available here.

