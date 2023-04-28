Advertise With Us
Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

