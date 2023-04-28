Advertise With Us
Staunton City Council settles on debated tax rate

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Queen City voted on its budget Thursday night.

Staunton City Council tried to find a balance between 92 cents and 86 cents for a tax rate while insuring items in the Capital Improvement Program could be afforded.

Council members talked about saving money for the city and also its taxpayers.

“People who own homes that are not as expensive will pay less those of us who own homes that are more expensive will pay more. I feel like it will be more equally distributed that way because you’re pay according to what the assessed value of your home is,” Michele Edwards, Staunton City Council member said.

The city adopted the budget with an 89 cents real estate tax.

Council was split on its decision with a 4 to 3 vote, but the rates and budget were approved.

