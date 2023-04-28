Advertise With Us
Senator Kaine leading legislative push for cheaper child care

The Child Care for Working Families Act would lower child care costs for families and also raise wages for child care providers.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine pushing a new plan for cheaper child care to help working parents.

Kaine says this bill has an economic layer to it too, as he thinks more people would be willing to go back to work if they could afford child care.

“We would guarantee that no family would pay more than 7% of its income for childcare. And so if you if you get childcare, and it costs more than that, we would cover that difference so that no one would have to pay more than 7%, and that would be a huge benefit,” he said.

