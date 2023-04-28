Saturday Milder and Largely Dry. More Rain and Some Storms Return Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some beneficial rain fell Friday across the region. Rain amounts of one to over three inches were common. Tonight, some additional showers, drizzle and fog developing. Much of Saturday is trending dry with morning clouds and fog, giving way to some sun and highs milder in the 70s. The next storm will arrive by Sunday to bring another round of widespread rain across the region and possibly a few storms. Additional rain near or over one inch expected. The rain is needed as much of the region is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Drier and cooler as we start the first several days of May next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers, drizzle, fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: AM fog and clouds, giving way to some sun, milder. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Sunday: More rain likely, possible storms. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, cool, breezy, stray shower. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs low 70s.

