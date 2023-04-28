Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

ReLeaf Cville planting new trees 10th and Page neighborhood to celebrate Arbor Day

A tree service in Charlottesville is celebrating Arbor Day by planting new trees and pruning old ones that were planted last year.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tree service in Charlottesville is celebrating Arbor Day by planting new trees and pruning old ones that were planted last year.

“A lot of the focus most of the time on Arbor Day is planting trees, but what’s arguably more important is preserving them,” Van Yahres Tree Company Co-owner Jake Van Yahres said. “Trees are probably our greatest defense against climate change, so the more trees we have in our neighborhoods, the healthier honestly those people will be.”

The business is working with a group to turn the 10th and Page neighborhood more green.

“We’re working with ReLeaf C-Ville, and what they’ve done is they’ve planted about 40 trees in this neighborhood, a neighborhood that really needs more trees. So what we’re doing is we’re training the young trees, so we’re pruning them, and we’ll set them up for a long, healthy life,” Van Yahres said.

Vizena Howard lives in the neighborhood, and she says she is very grateful for the work.

“The tree I have in my yard has been here over 100 years. I have been thinking about cutting downs, trimming it or whatever, but so I’m glad I didn’t do it,” she said. “I grew up here. My mother, my grandpa, so it’s family property and still going strong.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

Charlottesville Parks and Rec offering free lifeguard certification courses
Charlottesville Parks and Rec offering free lifeguard certification courses
Lighthouse Studio hosting its first ‘Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival’
Lighthouse Studio hosting its first ‘Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival’
Sen. Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine leading legislative push for cheaper child care
Ramona Martinez
Noon Interview: Ramona Martinez from 'Ramona & the Holy Smokes'
Blue Ridge Health district offering additional COVID-19 bivalent boosters
Blue Ridge Health District offering additional COVID-19 bivalent boosters