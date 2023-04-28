ReLeaf Cville planting new trees 10th and Page neighborhood to celebrate Arbor Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tree service in Charlottesville is celebrating Arbor Day by planting new trees and pruning old ones that were planted last year.

“A lot of the focus most of the time on Arbor Day is planting trees, but what’s arguably more important is preserving them,” Van Yahres Tree Company Co-owner Jake Van Yahres said. “Trees are probably our greatest defense against climate change, so the more trees we have in our neighborhoods, the healthier honestly those people will be.”

The business is working with a group to turn the 10th and Page neighborhood more green.

“We’re working with ReLeaf C-Ville, and what they’ve done is they’ve planted about 40 trees in this neighborhood, a neighborhood that really needs more trees. So what we’re doing is we’re training the young trees, so we’re pruning them, and we’ll set them up for a long, healthy life,” Van Yahres said.

Vizena Howard lives in the neighborhood, and she says she is very grateful for the work.

“The tree I have in my yard has been here over 100 years. I have been thinking about cutting downs, trimming it or whatever, but so I’m glad I didn’t do it,” she said. “I grew up here. My mother, my grandpa, so it’s family property and still going strong.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.