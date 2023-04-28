RACC: Parvo cases the worst they have seen in years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re on your side with a health alert for all dog owners. Cases of parvovirus are on the rise.

In fact, Richmond Animal Care and Control said this year is the worst they have ever seen.

“The worst in 10 years,” RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters said. “Since I’ve been here. It is compounded, and we’re continuously picking them up.”

With cases rising, Chipps Peters said it’s hard to keep up.

“We have seen a large increase. We have had seven this week that tested positive for parvo that we are trying to save,” Chipps Peters said. “We’ve had two that have died from it, and we haven’t been able to get to them quick enough.”

Parvo is essentially a virus that attacks the intestines and dehydrates the dogs to the point of death.

Chipps Peters said this year’s strain is hitting harder than ever and that a lack of care is making matters worse.

“Unfortunately, we’re finding these animals dumped in the city in different parts of the city that literally, as they’re coming in, they’re dying,” Chipps Peters said.

She says while she knows everyone’s situation is different, it’s a frustratingly growing problem when people don’t take advantage of the resources to ensure their pet stays healthy.

“We provide a free vaccine clinic every Friday to every city of Richmond resident’s pet,” Chipps Peters said. “You drive up here, you vaccinate your animals, and we do the boosters two weeks later, so there is literally no excuse for anyone not to vaccinate their pets in the city. We’re providing every resource we possibly can.”

One case of parvo hospitalization typically runs $3000-$5000.

If you can donate to help RACC care for these pets, click or tap here.

