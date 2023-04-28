PVCC celebrates its 50th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - PVCC’s anniversary celebration hosted faculty and students from its 50 year history. The celebration also included the first student to ever enroll at PVCC, Wanda Birckhead Farrar.

“We started out at Albemarle High School at night, so it was a little different. You sort of had your foot in the door for college and then your foot out, then we came here to the new building and it was just grand” said Farrar.

She says a lot has changed in the last fifty years.

“Being a part of this celebration has just been amazing to see how far the school has come with bringing in such a diverse group of students such a diverse faculty, people that are always moving forward,” Farrar said.

In the fall quarter of 1972, PVCC had 456 students enrolled, and now the school has more than 6,000 students enrolled.

“Our students are the story for the past 50 years, and they’ll continue to be for the next 50 years to come,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said.

