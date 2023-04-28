Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

FILE - A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan...
New report blames airlines for most flight cancellations
Charlottesville Parks and Rec offering free lifeguard certification courses
Charlottesville Parks and Rec offering free lifeguard certification courses
Lighthouse Studio hosting its first ‘Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival’
Lighthouse Studio hosting its first ‘Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival’
Sen. Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine leading legislative push for cheaper child care
Ramona Martinez
Noon Interview: Ramona Martinez from 'Ramona & the Holy Smokes'