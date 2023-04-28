Lighthouse Studio hosting its first ‘Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light House Studio is holding its first Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival on Saturday, April 29 at Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill Theatre.

The film festival’s goal is to show a wide range of films in different genres from all over the world and from local Central Virginia film makers.

“One thing that I appreciate about a lot of experimental work that I’ve seen is it keeps me thinking about the work, you know, days, months, years after I watch it,” Lighthouse Studio Program Director Rachel Lane said.

A link to purchase tickets is available here.

