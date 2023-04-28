Advertise With Us
Lighthouse Studio hosting its first ‘Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival’

Light House Studio is holding its first Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival on Saturday, April 29 at Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill Theatre.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Light House Studio is holding its first Odds and Ends Experimental Film Festival on Saturday, April 29 at Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill Theatre.

The film festival’s goal is to show a wide range of films in different genres from all over the world and from local Central Virginia film makers.

“One thing that I appreciate about a lot of experimental work that I’ve seen is it keeps me thinking about the work, you know, days, months, years after I watch it,” Lighthouse Studio Program Director Rachel Lane said.

A link to purchase tickets is available here.

