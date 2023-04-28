Advertise With Us
‘It’s devastating’: Parents concerned after 2 students shot in George Wythe parking lot

By John Hood
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents lined the street of Midlothian Turnpike on Thursday afternoon outside George Wythe High School after two students were shot in the school’s parking lot.

“Well, somebody’s parents are hurt tonight, you know, so it’s devastating,” Maria, a parent of a junior, said.

It’s the feeling many parents at George Wythe High School have after they receive a text message from the school.

“I got a text message saying there was a shooting at the school and that the school was on lockdown,” Maria said.

Maria said the first thing she did was Facetime her daughter.

“When she cut the video on, she was under her desk, and I’m like, ‘what’s going on?’” Maria said. “She said, Mom, they said there was a shooting at the school.”

Richmond Police said around noon, they received a call for shots fired at Wythe. Once they arrived, they found one student with gunshot wounds in a wooded area.

They later learned another student had also been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

While police were investigating, many wondered what was going on, including senior Markell Allen, who left school early about an hour before the shooting.

”I had to go to an appointment, and then my brother called me, and he said somebody was shooting outside,” Allen said. “So I tried to come and get him. I called, and they said that I couldn’t, so they told me to wait 30 minutes, so I’m driving around. I’m trying to come back to the school, and I see a whole bunch of police at the front.”

While police are still looking for who pulled the trigger, Maria said there are concerns about sending her child to school on Friday.

“I wish they had the virtual school back versus going through this again,” Maria said. “I don’t want my kid going to school, and somebody wanted to retaliate or whatever because I’m not sure what happened. I know a kid got shot, and it’s bad.”

Division Superintendent Jason Kamras was at the school Thursday afternoon with other city leaders, asking for the community’s help.

“My ask of the community, though is to help us. We need the entire village, all of Richmond, to support us,” Kamras said. “The amount of gun violence in the city has just got to stop, so we’re asking for everyone to pitch in on that effort.”

It’s an effort parents say they want to see happen as well.

“Gang violence has just got to stop. We gotta look out for these kids and figure out how these babies are getting a hold of these guns,” Maria said.

In an RPS Direct Thursday night, Kamras said if families would like to help the victims of this shooting, they can donate to the RPS Education Foundation.

You’re asked to select “Other - Designate schools/programs in the box below” in the pull-down menu and write “Wythe” in the text box.

