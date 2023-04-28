Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a wet start. We’ll see steady rain throughout the morning, tapering to showers by the afternoon and evening. 1″-2″ of rain is expected to blanket the region. Skies will become mostly cloudy Saturday, with seasonal temperatures. Another area of low pressure will bring more rain to the region Sunday. 1″-2″ of rain will be possible. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.