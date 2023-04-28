Friday soaker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is bringing soaking needed rain throughout the region. As we go through the afternoon and evening the rain intensity will begin to lighten. 1″-2″ is likely, locally higher amounts. Some isolated flooding is possible, especially for flood prone areas. Saturday will be dry and seasonal. Meanwhile, a second area of low pressure will bring additional rain to the area Sunday. Skies will clear and temperatures will cool into the 60s for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy, rain, & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

