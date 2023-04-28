Charlottesville police respond to stabbing at Dairy Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On April 28, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to a stabbing at the Dairy Market located on 946 Grady Ave.

Police say that upon arrival, officers made contact with two men (ages 42 and 27) who had sustained stab wounds. It was determined that the incident occurred after a minor traffic accident.

The two men were transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The incident occurred outside of the Dairy Market in the parking lot early this morning.

This is an ongoing investigation; detectives are currently following up on possible video and witness statements.

