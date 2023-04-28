Charlottesville Parks and Rec offering free lifeguard certification courses

Advertise With Us
Parks and Recreation is offering free American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses to help alleviate the shortage before summer kicks into full swing.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Once again, Charlottesville is experiencing a lifeguard shortage.

“We are excited for new people to come on board,” Cville Parks and Rec Deputy Director Riaan Anthony said. “Lifeguarding is a national issue at the moment. It’s been trending downwards for the last seven, eight years.”

This downward trend has made hiring difficult for the city.

“During the day, we have to close the facility due to lack of staff, so we are getting good numbers in terms of our high schoolers, but they’re only available at 4:30. Harder shift is anything from 11:00 or 12:00 to around about 4:00 because these are the folks that either having a second job or they have availability to work during the day,” Anthony said.

Charlottesville Parks and Rec has always offered lifeguarding courses, but the difference is that now, they’re offering them for free.

It is also offering a signing bonus of up to $500.

Riaan Anthony: “We have a $250 signing bonusm and if you stay with the city of Charlottesville until the end of the swim season, that is labor day, they get another $250 Bonus,” Anthony said.

If you are interested in applying for a lifeguard position, more information is available here.

