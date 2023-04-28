Advertise With Us
2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska



By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

