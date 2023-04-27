UVA-trained doctor opens direct primary care clinic in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new patient-centered health clinic is open in the Charlottesville area.

Doctor Denise Annie Way, a UVA-trained doctor, branched out from the insurance-driven healthcare system to provide affordable care to those in need.

“My family and I immediately fell in love with the community, the wonderful diversity here and also the natural beauty,” Dr. Way said.

Dr. Way’s new practice, Skyline Family Medicine, is doing business differently by not leaning on health insurance coverage.

“In a sense, this is sort of concierge medicine but for the common man because it’s not only beautiful, but it’s also affordable,” Dr. Way said.

Direct primary care is very different from an insurance-driven approach. It’s more like a subscription service that has patients pay a flat monthly fee.

“There are no copays, there’s no hidden fees, there’s reduced pricing on labs, reduced pricing on imaging,” said Dr. Way. “The patients that sign up for direct primary care experience less ER visits, shorter stays in the hospital. They don’t need specialty care as much and overall the cost of health care for them is less.”

Dr. Way says patients also have faster access to their doctors.

“They can call them, they can email them, they can text them, they can do tele video visits with them at any time of day,” she said. “It is really health care as it should be.”

