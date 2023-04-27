Advertise With Us
UVA Center for Politics hosts U.S. Ambassador to Poland for discussion

The U.S. Ambassador to Poland joined the UVA Center for Politics for a conversation about how both countries are involved in the Ukraine.
By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Ambassador to Poland joined the UVA Center for Politics for a conversation about how both countries are involved in the Ukraine.

Ambassador Mark Brzezinski says that diplomacy at a world level has not yet worked in bringing peace to Kiev, but he says there are subtle signs of progress.

“To have the Chinese listen and learn, to connect with top Ukrainian leaders is possibly part of a way forward diplomatically. We the Americans certainly are keeping our fingers crossed,” Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski says that it may be hard to see, but diplomatic channels are open to Russia.

“Secretary Blinken and President Biden have been consistent and clear to this moment that there exists a diplomatic off ramp for Russia to take, and it would make so much sense for the Russians to take that diplomatic, off ramp. What on earth strategically, is Putin or is Russia gaining from this?” he said.

The ambassador repeatedly emphasized the strength of the Polish and Ukrainian people, and that the Poles will support Kiev’s efforts and needs.

“The response is almost universally, ‘As long as it takes as long as we have to.’ These are our neighbors, and if they fall apart, we’re next,” Brzezinski said.

