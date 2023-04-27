Spring Rain on the Way! Wet Friday and Another Round Over the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring rain is on the way! Rain develops tonight and will make for a soaking wet and cooler Friday. Some of the heaviest rain during the morning to midday. Additional rain and possibly an isolated storm during the afternoon. Any severe risk is low, mainly an isolated damaging wind gust or spotty hail. Rain amounts of one to over two inches expected.

Much of Saturday is trending dry with some sun likely to develop and highs milder in the 70s. The next storm will arrive by Sunday to bring another round of widespread rain across the region and possibly a few storms. Additional rain of one to over two inches expected. The rain is needed as much of the region is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Tonight: Rain developing. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Rain - heavy at times during the AM. Showers, possible storm in PM, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Early rain exits. Clouds and sun, milder. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Sunday: More rain likely, possible storms. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Early rain exists. Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, spotty showers possible. Highs low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.