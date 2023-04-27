Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sen. Warner glad to see mifepristone access preserved by Supreme Court

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he was glad to see the Supreme Court preserve access to the drug mifepristone.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he was glad to see the Supreme Court preserve access to the drug mifepristone.

He says this would have further limited women’s healthcare choices, but he says the issue also presents idea of simply trusting the FDA and its approval of drugs.

“Overturning a drug that’s been out for 20 years and is proven to be safe just because your politics disagreed is totally counter to the whole trust we have in our country around the safety and and usefulness of the FDA approval process,” Sen. Warner said.

Warner says he wants to stick with trusting science when it comes to legislation and overturning things like this.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

UVA trained doctor opens new direct primary care clinic in Charlottesville
UVA-trained doctor opens direct primary care clinic in Charlottesville
UVA Center for Politics hosts U.S. Ambassador to Poland for discussion
UVA Center for Politics hosts U.S. Ambassador to Poland for discussion
Virginia State Capitol
Employee protections from confidentiality agreements going into effect July 1
Scottsville Pharmacy closes, Rite Aid takes its place
Scottsville Pharmacy closes, Rite Aid takes its place