Sen. Warner glad to see mifepristone access preserved by Supreme Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he was glad to see the Supreme Court preserve access to the drug mifepristone.

He says this would have further limited women’s healthcare choices, but he says the issue also presents idea of simply trusting the FDA and its approval of drugs.

“Overturning a drug that’s been out for 20 years and is proven to be safe just because your politics disagreed is totally counter to the whole trust we have in our country around the safety and and usefulness of the FDA approval process,” Sen. Warner said.

Warner says he wants to stick with trusting science when it comes to legislation and overturning things like this.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.