A Seasonable Thursday, But Widespread Showers Are On The Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enjoy this Thursday, as an area of low pressure will bring an increase in cloud coverage, and showers on Friday. We’ll get a break on Saturday, but on Sunday the cold front associated with the system will bring another round of much needed rain. Rainfall amounts of nearly 2 inches expected through the weekend, and will be beneficial considering we are still under a moderate drought. Following Sunday, we’ll be trending dry into the week, and cooler than average to start May.

Today: Sun & clouds. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with late rain. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain throughout the day. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Breezy with rain. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Monday: Clearing and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

