Scottsville Pharmacy closes, Rite Aid takes its place

For many years, a locally owned pharmacy was the only name in town if you needed medicine in Scottsville.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For many years, a locally owned pharmacy was the only name in town if you needed medicine in Scottsville. It closed up shop, and national chain Rite Aid came in.

After rumors filled the internet, NBC29 reached out to the Scottsville Pharmacy.

It said that Rite Aid never promised jobs to the employees, but met with them and interviewed them. Now, the former employees are waiting to hear if they were offered a job.

Ronald Smith is the Mayor of Scottsville, and he says despite one pharmacy closing, it’s good to see a new business in town.

“I personally thought that Scottsville could support both pharmacies,” Smith said. “It’s nice to have Rite Aid in because Scottsville Pharmacy was traditionally closed on Saturday afternoons and Sunday, so that would give people another option there too if they needed something in a hurry.”

He says the Rite Aid is one more step helping fill commercial vacancies.

“I’m sure it’s gonna be an asset to the community and is a good use of empty space over at the shopping center area,” Smith said.

