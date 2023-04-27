CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Near seasonal temperatures can be expected today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon high temperatures around 70. Clouds will thicken late today into tonight ahead of an approaching area of low pressure. Needed rain will blanket the region Friday, and Sunday. 1″-2.5″ inches of rain will be possible. Right now, Saturday looks to be the driest day this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70

Tonight: Cloudy, late showers, Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

