Employee protections from confidentiality agreements going into effect July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is working to protect employees across the Commonwealth.

Employers will no longer be able to put in place or renew a non-disclosure or confidentiality agreement relating to non-disparagement or sexual harassment.

“So if you are prohibiting that a employee can’t talk about disparaging statements, especially sexual assault or harassment, that’s void because they should be able to report a problem in their workforce or something that’s criminal,” NBC29 Legal Analyst AC Rieman said.

This adds on to the law already in place prohibiting NDAs and confidentiality agreements relating to claims of sexual assault.

The law will go into effect on July 1.

