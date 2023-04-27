Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Augusta County Government Center begins renovations

Dock that will become the new Parks and Recreation Department once renovated.
Dock that will become the new Parks and Recreation Department once renovated.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Phase one of the renovation project at the Augusta County Government Center began construction about 3 weeks ago.

The Government center is renovating their facility by closing in the dock on the south side of their building. This area will become the new offices for the Parks and Recreation Department, according the Candy Hensley, Assistant County Administrator.

Hensley said that there will also be three activity rooms for community activity in the new Parks and Recreation office.

According to Hensley, the project will be done in three phases.

Hensley said There will be projects inside of the Government Center as well. The 911 Dispatch Center will be expanded. The Human Resources Office and the County Attorney will be moving to where the Parks and Recreation office currently is.

“The parks and recreation part is first which is slated to be done by October. and then we are going to move into the next part of it which is renovating the current parks and recreation space which is scheduled to be completed by January of 24 and then by April of 2024 we will have the ECC done.” said Hensley.

Hensley said that this project is expected to take a year and a half to finish.

“We have been in this building since the end of the 1980s and we are now outgrowing our areas and we need to expand. So this will give us some additional room for staff and will also benefit the community with the parks and recreation department moving to the dock area with the activity rooms.” said Hensley

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

Staunton City Council settles on debated tax rate
Parents were able to pick up their students after the 4 p.m. dismissal.
‘It’s devastating’: Parents concerned after 2 students shot in George Wythe parking lot
Demolition in progress of the Excel Inn & Suites
6 years after fire, Excel Inn & Suites is being demolished
UVA trained doctor opens new direct primary care clinic in Charlottesville
UVA-trained doctor opens direct primary care clinic in Charlottesville