Albemare County Public Schools to improve middle schools through 20 year ‘master plan’

Albemarle County Public Schools is partnering up with a local architectural firm, VMDO, to study the middle schools in the county.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The plan will provide direction for the next 20 years, but has prompt recommendations to address challenges at the schools that arise.

The plan will provide direction for the next 20 years, but has prompt recommendations to address challenges at the schools that arise.

ACPS says it wants to see family, staff, students, and community members share their priorities for the five middle schools, plus the Community Lab School.

“We are looking at just the facilities themselves, how they will handle growth, how they will handle our current enrollment and our future enrollment,” ACPS Planning and Project Manager Lisa Walker said.

Walker says ACPS has recognized each community’s needs and is looking at how to update the schools accordingly.

“We want to make sure that students currently and soon are playing on an equal playing field when it comes to their facilities and the amenities that their facilities offer,” Walker says.

ACPS and VMDO are also looking into designing spaces that will support teaching and social interaction for students.

“For social collaboration, [we are] sort of rethinking the traditional model of the four walls classroom and science rooms, and considering alternatives like learning studios and suites that allow for a greater level of collaboration,” VMDO Project Architect Ben Thompson said.

The comprehensive study and development of the plan is based on the growth of enrollment and the age of the middle school buildings.

“[The goal is] for middle school students who need particular resources that their homes maybe can’t provide, and recognizing the diversity of students and staff, administrators and the community and providing a place of safety and identity for everyone are really important,” Thompson said.

ACPS is sending out surveys for students, staff, family, and community members sometime in May or June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

