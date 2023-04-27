6 years after fire, Excel Inn & Suites is being demolished

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After six years of being a shell of a hotel on Emmett Street, the former Excel Inn & Suites is being demolished.

This is the first real action being made since the site was practically abandoned after the hotel burned down in 2017. The city officially issued a demolition permit on April 14 and the destruction of the site started April 25.

“The thing that’s really hanging things up in the long run is that in order for them to tear down what they need to tear down, they need to negotiate a right and access easement with the surrounding property, which is owned by the university,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said. “What we did recently was to say, ‘Well, at the very least tear down what’s above ground,’”

City Councilor Michael Payne says the owners were waiting on an insurance claim investigation to be completed and paid out before demolishing the structure.

NBC29 spoke with the owner of the hotel, and he says he does not plan to sell his site. The UVA Foundation has purchased surrounding hotels in the area.

“My family’s 42 year ownership of the property will remain in the family legacy with plans to develop a boutique hotel in the very near future,” Excel Inn owner Vipul Patel said in a statement.

Patel got a special use permit in 2018 to build the new hotel. He says the site is a piece of history, and that it “stands as of the last privately owned, city tax parcels of land within the university.”

There is no date for when construction or further action on the site will begin.

“It is a prime location for just about any kind of hotel,” Snook said. “The city has done what the city can do. It’s now in the hands of the property owner to negotiate with the university.”

