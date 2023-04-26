Willow River Veterinary Services owner provides update on sudden closure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Earlier this month, Willow River Veterinary Services in Albemarle County’s Mill Creek closed unexpectedly.

After closing its doors without notice, concerned pet owners were desperate to get records for their animals.

When Willow River first closed, NBC29 reached out many times, and after weeks of silence, NBC29 heard back from owner Doctor Brad DiCarlo.

Dr. DiCarlo would not go on camera, but he says the practice shut down due to a lack of staffing applicants.

Pet owners say a voicemail from the veterinary office said they needed to send an email to retrieve their records, but they were not hearing back.

DiCarlo says he is single-handedly working to get pet owners the prescription refills and other records they have requested.

He says there is a backlog because the request for records to process takes a while, and that the amount of requests is in the hundreds.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.