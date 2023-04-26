Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Caesars Release) - The Virginia Lottery Board has approved an operating license for Caesars Virginia, the company that will operate a new casino in Danville. That sets the stage for the temporary Danville Casino to open May 15, 2023.

Construction continues to progress next door on the permanent resort, which is slated to open in late 2024.

This approval April 26, 2023, came after a review of application materials submitted by Caesar’s Virginia, LLC and a background investigation by the Virginia Lottery. Under legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020, the Virginia Lottery licenses and regulates casinos and sports betting in the Commonwealth.

The company expects to invest more than $650 million in the Danville project and open a permanent casino in the fall of 2024.

“For months, the Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department and legal team have conducted background investigations and examined every detail of this application,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “Those investigations include not just Caesar’s Virginia, but all the vendors and employees as well.”

The temporary Danville Casino is a 40,000-square-foot facility that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning May 15 at 10 a.m. ET pending successful completion of test dates with the Virginia Lottery, according to casino officials. Property offerings include:

740 of the newest and most popular slot machine titles

25 live table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and more

28 electronic table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Craps

Eight Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks offering a wide array of sports wagering opportunities

Caesars Rewards® Center, providing guests the opportunity to join Caesars’ award-winning customer loyalty program and begin earning Rewards Credits

Three Stacks, a 24/7 quickserve restaurant, serving classic American fare

“We’ve received an incredible outpouring of support and cooperation to get us to this day, especially from the Danville community and the surrounding areas,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia. “The opening of the Danville Casino is a monumental step forward for us, and we are excited to begin welcoming guests on May 15.”

The Danville Casino will create 400 new jobs at the temporary facility, according to casino officials.

Caesars Virginia, the permanent resort, will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

For more information and to follow progress, visit caesars.com/destinations or facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.

