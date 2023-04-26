Sunny and pleasant, stray evening shower

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, however, clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon. A weak cold front is heading south, and may bring a stray shower to the region this evening. Temperatures will warm to about 70 Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a couple areas of low pressure that will bring significant rain to the region Friday, and Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray evening shower, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 70....Low: low 50s

Monday: Clearing & cool, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

