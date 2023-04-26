Advertise With Us
Project Save raising awareness about stroke prevention

A UVA group called Project Save is teaming up with Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry to raise awareness about stroke prevention.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UVA students and medical staff spoke to people waiting to pick up food.

A big factor in the outcome of a stroke patient is time, so the group wants to ensure people know the warning signs.

These signs include sudden numbness, confusion, dizziness, and difficulty speaking.

“With a stroke, time is of the essence, and so the quicker they can understand and learn about these symptoms, and actually be able to spot it out, then the faster they can get treatment,” said Anirudh Gadicheria with Project Save.

Next month, the group plans to bring blood pressure screenings to Loaves and Fishes as well.

