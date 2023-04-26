Nice Thursday, Before Rain and Cool Temperatures Return by Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Any spotty showers fade away this evening. A nice and seasonable Thursday ahead, before a wet and cooler Friday. More rain chances over the weekend, Rain is likely Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Currently, much of Saturday trending drier, but holding onto mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system will approach with more rain during the day and possible storms by Sunday afternoon and night. Rain amounts overall expected to range from one to over two inches. That would be welcomed, as moderate drought conditions exist across much of the region.

Tonight: Any spotty shower ending. Partly cloudy. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Early rain exits. Variable clouds. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Rain showers developing. High near 70. Lows lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Early rain exits Monday. Drying and cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Party sunny. Highs upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.