Mainly dry until Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weak weather disturbance on this Wednesday. It’s going to give the region some clouds, perhaps a spotty, passing shower into this evening. Most communities will remain dry.

Sun and clouds on Thursday with a change in the weather pattern Thursday overnight into Friday!

Widespread rain arrives, especially Friday into Friday night. Thunder is possible. However, currently, severe weather is not expected.

Rain showers exit Saturday. While the weekend will not be a total washout, the next chance for rain showers will arrive later Sunday into early Monday.

Overall, temperatures will be a little below average for the end of April and the start of May.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday night: A small rain shower chance. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, patchy fog late. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Early rain exits. Becoming partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Rain showers later in the day and into the overnight. High near 70 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Drying and cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

