Livable Cville and PHA pushing for ‘missing middle housing’ in zoning rewrite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working on its zoning ordinance, and Livable Cville, along with the Piedmont Housing Alliance, want to see missing middle housing in those plans.

“[Zoning] really sets the foundational blocks for what our city’s going to be, who’s allowed to be here, what types of building are allowed to be here, and our group is trying to make some of that a little more accessible,” Matthew Gillikin with Livable Cville said.

PHA and Livable Cville see missing middle housing as a way to do this.

“Missing middle housing is that interplay of housing types between two and six or eight units that all fits within a residential scale and fits within the neighborhood scale, but allows for a little bit more density to ultimately to decrease the cost of living,” PHA Executive Director Sunshine Mathon said.

It is a controversial aspect of the zoning rewrite. Right now, missing middle housing is very limited.

“In 1991, the city down zoned about 4500 parcels of land, that’s about a quarter of the parcels in the city, to only allow detached single family homes. It was predicted at the time that that was going to cause affordability problems and also that it was going to worsen issues of access to housing for African Americans,” Gillikin said.

Gillikin says those predictions came true, and now he wants to see it go back to having more opportunity for more people.

“The city’s zoning rewrite is going to be going for the next few months, and that’s what we’re gonna really be focusing on to help push this across the finish line and make sure that the city comes away with something that really is good for everyone,” Gillikin said.

“All kinds of housing, for all kinds of people, in all kinds of places. But ultimately, those are the kinds of communities we want to live in,” Mathon said.

You can give feedback on the city’s zoning plan on the Cville Plans Together website.

Module three of the zoning ordinance is planned for release in early May.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.