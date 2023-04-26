Advertise With Us
Greene County supervisors hear from public about tax rates before budget approval

Real estate taxes and tax rates are up in Greene County, and it’s not sitting well with many who live there.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Real estate taxes and tax rates are up in Greene County, and it’s not sitting well with many who live there.

The county is getting ready to adopt its 2024 FY budget. Many turned out on Tuesday, Wednesday April 25, to share their frustrations with the proposed increases.

Gwen Baker lives in Greene County and she wants the Greene County supervisors to make changes to the $46.2 million. budget.

“We’re looking at about an 8% increase on real estate taxes,” Baker said. “We’re hoping that they’re going to look at more ways to cut the budget, so that the citizens don’t have to pay so much more money. I mean, this is a lot of money.”

Greg Pumphrey lives in Greene County. He says these proposed increases are hurting the working class. Pumphrey says inflation is playing a key factor in how much this will affect those who live in Greene.

“They’ve already just recently re-evaluated all of our homes, and it’s like a 25% increase of our home values during a time where we’re facing, you know, 10% inflation,” Pumphrey said.

This was the last public hearing before the supervisors adopt the budget on May 9.

