Friends of Cville Downtown to host ‘Downtown in Bloom’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - May 1 kicks of the Downtown Mall’s Downtown in Bloom Events.

The events include a Charlottesville City Schools art exhibit on the mall, a flower market and competition, and a chalk fest.

There is also a Spring Stroll with specialty drinks, leading to a prize if you can figure out the secret code.

“We realized over the holidays that we really liked when we could sort of centralize this programming and give people a lot of options for things to do downtown. The spring one is really focused on beautification,” Greer Achenbach with Friends of Cville Downtown said.

A list of the events, along with their dates and times, can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.