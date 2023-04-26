Advertise With Us
The Cville Market comes to UVA Grounds

The Cville Market came to Grounds, allowing students to use their meal plan to purchase goods from area vendors.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia had a chance to support their local farmers.

Organizers of the event say the goal is to help increase access to locally grown food and build awareness of our food system.

“The farmers markets in Charlottesville are kind of a trek to get to, so this is a great way to kind of bring some of that experience here and expose students to kind of a farmers market type of experience,” UVA Dine Sustainability Manager Caroline Baloga said.

The market will return to Grounds in the fall, and organizers hope to expand the number of vendors in the market next year.

Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Project Save raising awareness about stroke prevention
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its first spring luncheon since 2018
Louisa County Public Schools office building being outfitted with solar panels by students
WIllow River Veterinary Services owner provides update on sudden closure
