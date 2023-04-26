The Cville Market comes to UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia had a chance to support their local farmers.

The Cville Market came to Grounds, allowing students to use their meal plan to purchase goods from area vendors.

Organizers of the event say the goal is to help increase access to locally grown food and build awareness of our food system.

“The farmers markets in Charlottesville are kind of a trek to get to, so this is a great way to kind of bring some of that experience here and expose students to kind of a farmers market type of experience,” UVA Dine Sustainability Manager Caroline Baloga said.

The market will return to Grounds in the fall, and organizers hope to expand the number of vendors in the market next year.

