Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its first spring luncheon since 2018

UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was this year’s keynote speaker.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 2018, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held its spring luncheon.

“This is an opportunity for our members to come together, connect, reconnect and learn about what we’re doing in the community for business,” CRCC Interim President Andrea Copeland said.

Copeland says the business community needed resilience after surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, so the CRCC sought out an inspiring, resilient speaker.

UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was this year’s keynote speaker.

“I’m just a regular guy trying to do the best I can. I think that’s what everybody in here is trying to do. Just common folk that trying to do the best with the opportunities you have,” Elliott said.

“He represents a community that had suffered loss, had some hardships, pains, suffered, but the resiliency rose up and the perseverance rose up,” Copeland said.

Coach Elliot emphasized the importance of leadership in every business and persisting through the hard times.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

The Cville Market comes to UVA Grounds
The Cville Market comes to UVA Grounds
Project Save raising awareness about stroke prevention
Project Save raising awareness about stroke prevention
Louisa County Public Schools office building being outfitted with solar panels by students
Louisa County Public Schools office building being outfitted with solar panels by students
WIllow River Veterinary Services owner provides update on sudden closure
Willow River Veterinary Services owner provides update on sudden closure