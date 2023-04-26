Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its first spring luncheon since 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 2018, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held its spring luncheon.

“This is an opportunity for our members to come together, connect, reconnect and learn about what we’re doing in the community for business,” CRCC Interim President Andrea Copeland said.

Copeland says the business community needed resilience after surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, so the CRCC sought out an inspiring, resilient speaker.

UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was this year’s keynote speaker.

“I’m just a regular guy trying to do the best I can. I think that’s what everybody in here is trying to do. Just common folk that trying to do the best with the opportunities you have,” Elliott said.

“He represents a community that had suffered loss, had some hardships, pains, suffered, but the resiliency rose up and the perseverance rose up,” Copeland said.

Coach Elliot emphasized the importance of leadership in every business and persisting through the hard times.

