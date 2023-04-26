Charlottesville hosting expungement clinic on April 28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An expungement clinic will be held in Charlottesville at CitySpace on Friday, April 28.

The purpose of the event is to have all charges that did not result in a conviction expunged from a person’s criminal record.

In Virginia, if you have a charge that is either dismissed, deemed no process, or acquitted, that charge will remain on your criminal history forever.

The clinic will help people along with the necessary steps for the expungement petition process.

“We’re just very excited about this process to help folks reenter this community, reintegrate into this community and have charges that did not result in convictions no longer follow them around,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania said.

A link to sign up for the clinic is available here.

