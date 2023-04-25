Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Student attendance to be considered in Virginia school accreditation again

During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools suspended using student absence as a factor in measuring school performance.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia schools are going back to being scored on how many days students miss class this year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools suspended using student absence as a factor in measuring school performance.

The Virginia Board of Education declined the proposal to extend the suspension. Attendance will now be considered for all Virginia school accreditation.

“I think regardless of accreditation, it’s important for kids to be in school, you know. Clearly they can’t learn if they’re not here with us, so even if accreditation was was not a factor in Virginia, we would still be doing everything we could to get every kid in school as much as possible during the school year,” Albemarle County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Patrick McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says that if a student does miss school, there will be a number of ways available for them to get caught up.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

Keswick Hall highlighted in New York City’s Fifth Avenue
Keswick Hall highlighted in New York City’s Fifth Avenue
Greenbrier Elementary students attend Charlottesville High’s Urban Farming class
Greenbrier Elementary students attend Charlottesville High’s Urban Farming class
School Bus Driver Staffing
Central Virginia school divisions trying to make progress in vacancy rates of bus drivers
Keswick Hall highlighted in New York City’s Fifth Avenue
Keswick Hall highlighted in New York City’s Fifth Avenue