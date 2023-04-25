Pleasant April weather until late week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine is giving way to clouds on this Tuesday. Temperatures will remain a little blow average. Not as cold overnight. A more active and unsettled weather pattern sets in by Friday and at times this weekend.

The next best chance of rain will be Friday into Saturday morning. Another round of rain expected Sunday into early Monday. A half inch to two inches of much needed rainfall is projected from Friday to early next Monday.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday night: Clearing with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. A weak cold front arrives with little to no rain showers. Most communities will stay dry. Highs of 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs of 65 to 70 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain with high temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Rain with high temperatures of 65 to 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.

Monday: Early rain exits. Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.