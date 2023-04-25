Not As Cold Tonight. Comfortable Mid-Week. Rain Likely by Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still below average temperatures for late April, but not as cold overnight. Some sheltered locations could see patchy frost. A nice mid-week, with sun and clouds and temperatures a little higher in the upper 60s to a few low 70s. A weak cold front will push across the region Wednesday afternoon, and while a stray shower is possible, most remain dry. Similar temperatures Thursday, with more clouds arriving by afternoon.

Rain is likely Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Currently, much of Saturday trending drier, but holding onto mostly cloudy skies. Another storm system will approach with more rain and possible storms by Sunday afternoon and night. Rain amounts during this time period expected to range from one to over two inches. That would be welcomed, as moderate drought conditions exist across much of the region.

Tonight: Returning mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 35-40. Some patchy frost in sheltered locations.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. A stray PM shower is possible, most stay dry. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs of 65 to 70. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain likely and cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mainly early morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Rain arrives later in the day with high temperatures of 65 to 70. Lows near 50.

Monday: Early rain exits. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s.

