Louisa County approves additional mental health clinician position

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new proposal which helps people struggling with mental health and addiction.

“The board has been interested in trying to do anything that it can to address mental health and of course, any related substance abuse issues in the county,” county administrator Christian Goodwin said. “What was approved was adding a clinician position in Region Ten, which is our community services board here in Louisa County.”

Goodwin says this new addition will help Region Ten provide better care to more community members who may be struggling.

“Region Ten estimates that an additional clinician here at the counseling center would be able to serve an additional 150 individuals,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also says this new plan also aligns directly with the board’s mission to serve the community.

“It’s important for the for the board to meet citizens in their hour of need, and so this is a valuable opportunity for the board to do just that,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.