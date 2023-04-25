Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Louisa County approves additional mental health clinician position

Region Ten
Region Ten(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new proposal which helps people struggling with mental health and addiction.

“The board has been interested in trying to do anything that it can to address mental health and of course, any related substance abuse issues in the county,” county administrator Christian Goodwin said. “What was approved was adding a clinician position in Region Ten, which is our community services board here in Louisa County.”

Goodwin says this new addition will help Region Ten provide better care to more community members who may be struggling.

“Region Ten estimates that an additional clinician here at the counseling center would be able to serve an additional 150 individuals,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin also says this new plan also aligns directly with the board’s mission to serve the community.

“It’s important for the for the board to meet citizens in their hour of need, and so this is a valuable opportunity for the board to do just that,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

Harrisonburg Public Works looking to fill more spaces in the city with pollinator plants
Harrisonburg’s Pollinator Program buzzing as planting season kicks off
morning rush 042523
Morning Rush: Harley Moves, Distracted Driving, Top Trending
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
The change will give developers the option to create off street parking spaces and loading zones.
Richmond City Council approves change on requiring parking minimums