Keswick Hall highlighted in New York City’s Fifth Avenue

The Virginia Tourism Corporation, United Airlines, and Saks teamed up to highlight some of the Commonwealth’s best resorts.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you find yourself walking down New York City’s Fifth Avenue in the next two weeks, you might see a piece of home.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation, United Airlines, and Saks teamed up to highlight some of the Commonwealth’s best resorts.

One featured in the display window is Albemarle County’s Keswick Hall.

“It’s a compilation of luxury hotels in the Virginia area that ultimately are playing to a market that is outside of Virginia to hopefully encourage people to travel to Virginia,” said Ryan Ocker with Keswick Hall.

The window displays will be up for the next two weeks.

