Keswick Hall highlighted in New York City’s Fifth Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you find yourself walking down New York City’s Fifth Avenue in the next two weeks, you might see a piece of home.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation, United Airlines, and Saks teamed up to highlight some of the Commonwealth’s best resorts.

One featured in the display window is Albemarle County’s Keswick Hall.

“It’s a compilation of luxury hotels in the Virginia area that ultimately are playing to a market that is outside of Virginia to hopefully encourage people to travel to Virginia,” said Ryan Ocker with Keswick Hall.

The window displays will be up for the next two weeks.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.