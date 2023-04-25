Greenbrier Elementary students attend Charlottesville High’s Urban Farming class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Third graders from Greenbrier Elementary took a mini field trip to Charlottesville High School to attend a session of CHS’s Urban Farming class.

Nava Khurgal is a student in the class.

“I love this class. And I think it’s one of the best classes CHS has,” Khurgal said. “It gives kids an opportunity to be outside and connect with nature, and getting to teach that to the younger generation of kids is really awesome.”

The third graders came to visit with some food knowledge already in hand.

“They have a unit they do every year talking about ‘Where does my food come from?’ and I thought this would be a great culminating activity to bring them out to the school farm and get a chance to see what’s going on out here,” CHS Urban Farming teacher Peter Davis said.

The younger kids split into groups to put seeds into pots, plant blueberry bushes, and hang out with the chickens.

“As our climate continues to grow worse, I think it’s really really important that you make sure we understand the Earth and know how to help it and just having a connection with plants is the first step to go,” Khurgal said.

CHS says this is something it wants all elementary students in the area to experience.

“I think it’d be really cool to to start doing a lot more of this. I think we’ve got a great space out here. There’s plenty of room,” Davis said.

