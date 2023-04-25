Advertise With Us
Chilly start, cool finish

A soggy late week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver a chilly start to the work and school day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Southerly wind will result in slightly milder conditions tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking energy to our west that will bring rounds of rain to the region Thursday into the weekend. We could see 1″-3″ of needed rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: around 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Periods of rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

