VDOT puts plans on hold for Ivy Road and Old Garth Road intersection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT’s plan to add a triangle-about at the intersection Ivy Road and Old Garth Road has been put on hold.

VDOT wanted a short-term and cost efficient way of facilitating traffic in the area, but after careful consideration, it decided to wait and conduct more research to find the best possible long-term solution.

“It’ll be a more comprehensive look at that area to identify the the areas where we have movement issues, safety issues and see what we can come up with,” said Lou Hatter with VDOT.

This process is still in the very early stages, and more details on what the case study entails are to be determined.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.