UVA Police Department planning multiple hate crime prevention events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the coming months, the University of Virginia Department of Safety and Security and the UVA Police Department will be partnering up for multiple hate crime prevention events.

The programs and training courses will be available to the entire UVA community.

Courtney Hawkins is the diversity officer for the UVA Police Department.

“We understand that we’re not building trust. We are attaining trust here at the University of Virginia police department,” Hawkins said. “A lot of times people don’t know that that should be reported as a hate crime or don’t understand why it’s important to have that labeled as a hate crime.”

These kinds of cases often center on sexual orientation, gender, and race.

“What we did was make sure we providing our officers that training so they know how to investigate those types of cases, and then once we’ve got that education, we’re then presenting that information to the public,” UVAPD student engagement coordinator Dani Lawson said.

“For law enforcement agencies, they will see 26 hours of DCJS (Department of Criminal Justice Services) credit, and what that looks like is it’s going to be divided between career development, diversity, equity, inclusion, and legal as the hours that they need to be officers,” Hawkins said. “They’ll get to hear conversation from individuals who have experienced hate crimes, who have been impacted by it. So they’re getting that transparency and level of understanding.”

The trainings will be held August 9-10 and September 12-13.

UVA Police will release more information on the events in the coming months.

